CASA Kane County welcomes three new board members, bids farewell to Jeff Kubas

CASA Kane County will add three new members to its Board of Directors. With the addition of Matt Gilmore, Mary Greenwood and Laura Oswald, comes the departure of Jeff Kubas.

Matt Gilmore is the senior vice president and regional leader for the HUB Risk Services Division. He has over 30 years of experience in risk management consulting. His journey with CASA began after attending one of their gala events, leading to his active involvement with the Children’s Ambassador Panel (CAP), according to a news release from CASA.

Mary Greenwood is the director of Student Financial Aid Services at Waubonsee Community College. She has 20 years of experience in financial aid administration and a strong focus on supporting students in need, according to the release.

Laura Oswald, a founding partner of St. Charles Consulting, has nearly 30 years of experience in organizational development and leadership training. She also just celebrated her five-year anniversary at CASA. Her innovative and pragmatic approach will be a great asset to CASA, according to the release.

CASA also bids farewell to Jeff Kubas, whose commitment to CASA Kane County has been unwavering. Kubas’ career in law enforcement and his passion for helping children led him to join CASA Kane County’s Board of Directors. Kubas, who is now embarking on a new journey into retirement, has been a source of inspiration and support for many, according to the release.

CASA Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula expressed his gratitude for Kubas and the excitement he feels toward welcoming the new board members, according to the release.

CASA Kane County is currently seeking volunteers. To learn more, visit the organization’s website at casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.