Batavia Vanguard Academy students plant vegetable garden at Aurora food pantry

Students from Batavia’s Vanguard Gifted Academy planted tomato and green pepper plants at Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora on Tuesday, May 21, to feed those in need. Oswego Garden Club members assisted.

The project started on March 20, when students created 100 pots from newspapers to plant tomato and sweet pepper seeds. Plants were nurtured until planting time, according to a news release from Vanguard.

“The students were very excited to care for the plants and watch them grow,” a school spokesman said in the release. “They knew that this was a long-term project and that growing food to feed others in need was very special.”

To learn to make a difference in the lives of others, students visited the Batavia Food Pantry, where they donated 50 pounds of food and stocked shelves. In addition, through Operation Shoebox, pupils wrote letters to members of the armed forces, according to the release.

Vanguard is located at 1078 E. Wilson St. and is meant to serve the needs of gifted children.

For more information, call 630-803-7504 or visit vanguardgiftedacademy.org.