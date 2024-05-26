Boys track and field: Kaneland’s David Valkanov, Evan Nosek go back-to-back as all-staters once again

CHARLESTON — Kaneland’s distance duo of David Valkanov and Evan Nosek can describe their relationship with one word: brotherhood.

And while the two were placed in separate heats of the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the finals of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Championships on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University, the outcome was no different from when they took on the same race together in Class 2A a year ago.

On the podium, taking up back-to-back places.

Valkanov took eighth place after finishing the fast heat in a new personal-best time of 9 minutes, 10.76 seconds, while Nosek took the last all-state position from the second heat after coming across in 9:12.54 for ninth place overall.

“To be a two-time all-stater with my best friend is incredible,” Valkanov said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Valkanov made his move that ultimately landed him on the podium with two laps to go in the fast heat. After sticking with a pack consisting mainly of runners from the Metea Valley Sectional, including Batavia’s Francesco Benelli and St. Charles East’s Greyson Ellensohn, the senior broke away from the pack with a 2:11 final 800 to secure a seventh-place finish in the heat.

“I didn’t really have a good plan heading into the race,” Valkanov said. “My coach’s plans and the idea was to maintain and stay in one position and stay out of the leading pack. And it just went really well for me.”

Nosek, meanwhile was patiently watching after getting second place in the second of three heats. While he was watching the fast heat from the bleachers, he said he wasn’t expecting to have to make his way back down to the field to get a medal.

Kaneland’s Fredrick Hassan competes in the high jump during the IHSA Class #A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

But after watching Kaneland coach Andy Drendel’s reaction after the race, he knew it was time to celebrate.

“I was just watching the fast heat and not expecting that much,” Nosek said. “But after the heat, my coach came up to me with his arms up and big smile on his face, and I knew it meant something good right away.”

Also getting an all-state medal for the Knights was high jumper Freddy Hassan, who cleared 1.95 meters (6 feet, 4.75 feet) to finish in a three-way tie for seventh place.

Hassan, who originally quit the track team for a bit before returning back on April 17, said that he didn’t expect to be at the state meet, but he was happy that the hard work he put in over the past six weeks paid off with an all-state medal.

“I mean it felt amazing. That was my goal, to get all-state and get a medal to go home with,” Hassan said. “I just needed to lock in and keep focused.”

Another duo that made their way to the podium at the state meet was St. Charles North junior pole vaulters Nathan McLoughlin and Dimitri Rosales. Both jumpers finished the day with personal best jumps, with McLoughlin clearing 4.8 meters (15 feet, 9 inches) for fourth place, while Rosales cleared 4.6 (15-1) for a seventh-place medal.

Rosales, who cleared the 15-foot mark for the first time ever in a meet, said that it was great to get over that hump on a big stage like the state meet.

“I’ve been able to clear 15 feet in practice for a few months now and it was just a matter of time before the pieces fell together,” Rosales said. “I guess under the pressure of state, it all worked out.”

St. Charles North’s Nathan McLoughlin competes int the pole vault during the IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Gregory Shaver)

McLoughlin said that even with the personal-best, he felt that he could have put a little more out there to potentially take a run for the win.

“My technique was not good at all today, but I made it work,” McLoughlin said. “Luckily I have a year to perfect it, and hopefully win it all next year.”

The two also said that the goal for their senior season was simple: get a first and second place finish at next year’s state meet.

“Personally, I know that I have to not be lazy and put in a lot of work on my technique,” McLoughlin said. “That way I can get the most out of every pole I use.”

In the Class 2A pole vault, Marmion jumper Ryan Anderson finished off his high school career with a third-place finish at state after clearing 4.45 meters (14-7.25).

Anderson, who finished ninth in the event a year ago, said that while it took a lot of work to get back to the state meet, he didn’t care about where he placed. Instead, he wanted to focus on enjoying his final performance as a Cadet.

“I had nothing to lose today,” Anderson said. “I’ve been to state and already got all-state. I was just here to have a good time and enjoy my time with my buddies. But it’s been great.”