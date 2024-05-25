New Batavia eatery Thorabella’s opens

Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Wednesday opening of a new restaurant, Thorabella’s, 15 E. Wilson St., Batavia, with a ribbon cutting. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Wednesday opening of a new restaurant, Thorabella’s, 15 E. Wilson St., Batavia, with a ribbon cutting, officials announced in a news release.

The new restaurant is the latest addition to the Batavia dining scene and is owned by long-time restauranteur Brian Green.

Thorabella’s is a family-owned restaurant, serving Italian American cuisine inspired by the family’s heritage and guided by the spirit of their beloved grandmother, Thora – the restaurant’s namesake.

Many menu items include salads, build-your-own pasta, panini and flatbreads. The upstairs event space is available for showers, anniversary parties and small events.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke participated in the ribbon cutting along with Green, his mother, Deborah Green; sister Brittany Sabatino and grandfather Frank Rogers, husband of the late Thora – the restaurant’s namesake.

More information is available by calling 331-286-9292 or online at thorabellas.com.