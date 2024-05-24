Batavia Library’s Summer Reading Club kicks off with adventures for all ages

Batavia Public LIbrary will host a Summer Reading Club Kick-Off party from 11 a.m. to noon Monday June 3 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. (Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia Public Library’s Summer Reading Club (SRC) will run from Friday, May 24, to Monday, Aug. 5. This year’s theme is Adventure Begins at Your Library.

Participants may read or listen to any book, regardless of whether it is online, checked out from the Library, pulled from personal bookshelves, purchased from the Friends of the Batavia Public Library or borrowed from a friend, according to the release.

Participants can log books as they’re completed either on paper logs available on the library’s website or in the library, or via the Beanstack app.

Children ranging in age from babies through eighth grade, who have a Batavia Public Library card or attend Batavia schools, may earn the chance for rewards by reading or completing special activities, according to the release.

Batavia Public Library's Summer Reading Club runs from Friday May 24, to Monday, Aug. 5, with the theme being 'Adventure Begins at Your Library.' (Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Summer reading programs can help combat what’s known as “summer slide” — that phenomenon in which children backslide on some of the learning they achieved during the school year. For more information, visit the SRC website at bataviapubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-club-2024.

To launch program, the library will host Summer Reading Club Kick-Off, featuring giant games, ice cream, Andy Head the roving juggler and face painting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday June 3 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The Kick-Off is sponsored by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library, according to the release.

Batavia Public Library also will host special performances and a sing-a-thon, highlight the best summer hiking spots in Kane County, host a writer’s group, solve a mystery at Magnolia Gardens, feature an Art Adventure and host Bingo and crafts in local parks.

For more information, visit BataviaPublicLibrary.org.