Girls track and field: Geneva places second at 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional

Geneva’s Raina Ulijasz leads her heat of the 100-meter hurdles at the Hoffman Estates Class 3A girls track and field sectional meet on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

HOFFMAN ESTATES — The goal is simple for the sectional meet: get that one more week.

And for Geneva, the Vikings made it happen at the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional.

The Vikings had two individuals and two relay teams qualify across seven events .

Freshman Alyssa Flotte qualified in three events after finishing second place in the 100-meter in 12.6 seconds, qualifying in the 300 hurdles by placing fourth in 47.12 and anchoring the 4x100 relay to a spot at state with a second-place finish in 49.73.

The Vikings’ 4x800 relay also secured a spot at Eastern Illinois next week after dipping below the state-qualifying time in 9:41.96 for third.

Senior Reilly Day qualified in two events after winning the the long jump (5.45 meters) and triple jump (10.94).

The Vikings also came away with a second-place finish in the meet with 84.5 points. Geneva coach Peter Raak said that he couldn’t be more proud of his girls.

“They’ve come a long way, so to come away with a second-place finish means a lot,” Raak said. “It means that we sent a lot of girls to state, which is always the main goal. They worked to get to that one more week, so for them to get that, I’m so happy for them.”

St. Charles North had five individuals qualify across six events on its way to a third-place finish with 75 points. Leading the charge for the North Stars was Reagan Sipla, who qualified in three events in her first sectional meet.

“It feels so great. Everyone around is just super supportive,” Sipla said. “It’s just a very hype environment and it’s super exciting right now.”

The basketball player, who joined the track team six weeks ago, had three of the North Stars’ seven qualifying performances on the night. The 4x800 won the sectional title in 9:33.12, the 4x400 took second in 4:06.02 and Sipla qualified on time in the 800 after finishing third in 2:18.42.

Sipla said that since joining the team she’s learned a lot about the sport, from how to use the starting blocks to what types of spikes to wear.

“I’ve learned so much about track and field,” Sipla said. “Everyone has been super helpful, my coaches have been great and my teammates have been awesome. I know what I’m capable of.”

Freshman Julia Rodney (second in mile, 5:15.8), junior Tosin Oshin (second in shot put, 11.61), freshman Gwen Hobson (fourth in 800, 2:19.85) and junior Ava Miedema (fifth in 300 hurdles, 47.23) also qualified.

Conant won the sectional title with 99 points, thanks in part to its eight qualifying performances. Four of those performances came from sophomore Daisha Brunson and senior Stella Richter, who went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles in 14.52 and 15.21, respectively. Brunson also got the win in the 300 hurdles in 44.45, while Brunson earned another second place in the 200 in 26.07.

“Daisha and Stella are just phenomenal athletes and wonderful people. They work hard everyday and are good leaders,” Conant coach Aaron Essex said. “Stella has been our captain for our team and Daisha has been working so hard at it, so for them to do that, it’s been remarkable.”

Junior Sofia Wydra advanced to state in the long jump (second, 5.31) and 300 hurdles (third, 46.82). The 4x100 relay (first, 49.56) and Eva Krakowski in the high jump (second, 1.57) also qualified for the state meet.

St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman leads and wins the 800-meter run at the Hoffman Estates Class 3A girls track and field sectional meet on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

St. Charles East star distance runner Marley Andelman took home the sectional title in the 800 after crossing the line in 2:16.1. The TCU commit, who was a part of the Saints’ all-state 4x800 squad last year, said it felt good to see what she could do in an individual event.

“It’s a special, different experience than being on a relay,” Andelman said. “But it’s super cool to be able to have both experiences, and I’m happy I get to finish out my senior year solo.”

The Saints also will send triple jumper Addison Schilb (second, 10.92) and their 4x200 team (first, 1:46.78) to the state meet

Maine South’s duo of senior Sofia Arcuri (2:16.63) and freshman Tessie Bradley (2:20.29) qualified in the 800. The two runners also each anchored a relay team to the state meet with Arcuri carrying the 4x400 to the win in 4:04.38 and Bradley pushing the Hawks to a second-place finish in the 4x800 in 9:39. Sarah Mendoza also qualified after finishing second in the 400 in 1:00.86.

Rolling Meadows had three athletes advance to the state meet for the first time. Junior Nora De Maria advanced in the pole vault after finishing second with a leap of 3.12. Senior Roisin Grandberry took the win in both the discus (38.23) and the shot put (12.46). Her shot put attempt was the seventh best in Illinois this season.

Freshman Hazel Nadal stole the show for the Mustangs on the track. The freshman ran a 59.42 in the 400 to take the win and ran a personal-best time of 25.82 to take the title in the 200.

“It feels so amazing. I’m so happy about it,” Nadal said. “I think I could have ran harder in the 400, but all of my opponents were very good racers. And I pushed as hard as I could in the 200 and I got first, and I was so happy about it.”

Schaumburg had qualifiers in four different events. Junior Kaylee Meyer (1.62) won the high jump, junior Amy Carhee (third, 15.31) qualified in the 100 hurdles, junior Annika Jesse (third, 10.61) cleared the qualifying mark in the triple jump and the 4x200 (second, 1:47.41) made the cut.

Host Hoffman Estates had two individuals punch their ticket to the state meet. Senior Erykah Lee took home the sectional title in the 100 after finishing in 12.48 and freshman Ella MacNider grabbed the second qualifying position in the 3,200 after finishing in a personal-best time of 11:35.54.

Streamwood junior Sophia Baumert earned her first trip to the state meet with sectional titles in the 1,600 (5:13.33) and the 3,200 (11:09.90).

Kaneland’s Cora Heller in the pole vault at the Hoffman Estates Class 3A girls track and field sectional meet on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Senior Cora Heller was Kaneland’s only state qualifier on the day. The pole vaulter took the win in the event with a vault of 3.43, which was a new season best.

Maine West senior Amelie West punched her ticket to the state meet in the 300 hurdles after finishing second in 45.66.