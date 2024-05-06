Area firefighters to train for trench rescue in Geneva

Firefighters from across the region, with assistance from Geneva Public Works, will conduct training exercises for rescuing people from a deep trench on May 10.

GENEVA – The Geneva Fire Department and the Kane County Technical Rescue Team will participate in a trench rescue training exercise from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at 64 Peck Road on the city’s west side, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva Public Works will begin digging a trench in the vacant field at 9 a.m. on the city-owned parcel, which is just north of Heartland Drive.

Firefighters from across the region, with assistance from Geneva Public Works, will run through simulated evolutions to hone their techniques for rescuing people from a deep trench.

The training will conclude at 1 p.m., according to the release.

Live training exercises such as this are important for firefighters to develop and maintain their skill sets.

Residents near the training can expect moderate noise and a significant amount of fire and public works vehicles and heavy equipment, all of which will be on-site. The training will include use of a drone, according to the release.

Public works employees will refill the trench after the training operations have been completed.

For information about the training, call Geneva Fire Chief Mike Antenore at 630-232-2530.