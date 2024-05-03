Healing Gardens in St. Charles to open on Mother’s Day

Healing Gardens is open to the public on the second Sunday of each month from May through October. (Steve Berczynski)

Healing Gardens at Stone Hill Farm in St. Charles will kick off the 2024 season on Mother’s Day, May 12, and guests are invited to come and enjoy the perennial gardens.

Visitors can wander the two-acres of perennial gardens and woodland from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month from May through October at the farm off Dean Street. On Mother’s Day each mother will receive a free perennial plant while supplies last.

The Healing Gardens were cultivated for the purpose of enjoying the natural setting and beauty of the perennials. Visitors are welcome to do as they please. No activity is required or requested.

Admission costs $5 per person and $10 per family and reservations are not required. Call 630-740-2597 for discounted group rates.

The garden will host its annual perennial sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Plants will cost $4 to $5 per “clump” and the selection of plants for sale will be listed on the farm’s website the week of the sale.

In addition to the scheduled Sunday openings, individuals and groups can schedule visits to the gardens anytime. To schedule a visit, text (preferred) 630-740-2597 or call and leave a message. There is no charge for individual visits, but donations are appreciated.

The gardens are cultivated and hosted by Deborah Marqui, cancer survivor and owner of Stone Hill Farm, with her husband Buzz Marqui. The Marquis have lived at Stone Hill Farm since 1972 where they raised four children.

Marqui, who is cancer-free from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 1996 and in remission from breast cancer since 2002, found that her gardens and property were places of great restoration of spirit and wants to share that rejuvenation with the public.

In solidarity with those battling cancer and to honor their journeys, cancer survivors are admitted for free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome.

Marqui also leads day retreats, hosts Silent Saturday Mornings, is a commissioned presenter of Centering Prayer and authored “From the Fire Into the Garden: A Healing Journey.”

Healing Gardens is located at 37W249 Dean St. For more information call 630-740-2597, email deb@dmarqui.com or visit www.healinggardensatstonehillfarm.com