Mayor to lead Batavia history walk at city monuments

Batavia Public Library will be the starting point for the Discover Historic Batavia Walk taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. (Photo Provided by Batavia Public Library)

Batavia Mayor Jeffery D. Schielke will lead the Discover Historic Batavia Walk taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

The walk will begin at the Batavia Public Library entrance located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

From there, the walk will proceed past a few of the “Discover Historic Batavia” signs in the downtown Batavia historic district, and conclude with refreshments at the Batavia Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center located at 100 N. Island Ave.

The walk is free and open to the public.

The Batavia Historical Society, in collaboration with the Batavia Park District’s Depot Museum, Batavia Public Library and the city of Batavia, created the 10 plaques.

The Discover Historic Batavia markers and accompanying website are funded through a grant from the Dunham Foundation. The project highlights significant events in the 189-year history of the city of Batavia, according to a news release from the city.

For more information about the signs, visit bataviahistoricalsociety.org/discoverhistoricbatavia/. For questions about the Discover Historic Batavia Walk, contact lbotterm@bataviail.gov, or call 630-454-2051.