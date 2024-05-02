Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners to host annual plant sale

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners hosted their annual plant sale on May 7 in 2022. They will host their 2024 plant sale on Saturday, May 11. (Photo provided )

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, in the Bethany Lutheran Church gymnasium.

Most plants are sourced from members’ gardens and include natives, perennials, shrubs and trees, according to a news release from the group.

Attendees can get tips from experts and Master Gardeners on selecting and growing plants in their garden, according to the release.

Each year, this sale raises funds for the club’s activities, including college scholarships, maintaining the Wildflower Sanctuary at the Batavia Riverwalk, the Kaleidoscope Planter and Peace Bridge Planters near City Hall and the Alphabet Garden at the Batavia Public Library, according to the release.

The club is open to all people interested in gardening. For more information, find the club’s website at bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org, or contact bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com.