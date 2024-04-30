New optometrist, eyewear business to open in Geneva

A new optometrist and eyewear business, Sight to See Eyecare & Eyewear, 2401 Kaneville Road, Suite 8, Geneva, will host a grand opening at 4 p.m. May 2. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

GENEVA – A new optometrist and eyewear business is hosting a grand opening 4 p.m. Friday in Geneva, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Sight to See Eyecare & Eyewear, 2401 Kaneville Road, Suite 8, owned by husband and wife optometrist team Griffin and WingYin Durias, will offer light refreshments, raffles, retinal imaging demonstrations and an opportunity for the public to browse the eyewear collection.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Geneva community. Our mission is to provide the highest level of care possible to our patients, to educate the community and to get to know our patients on a personal level,” WingYin Durias said in the release.

The office will offer highly specialized eye care for the family in a boutique setting.

The office hosts cutting-edge technology to address and manage eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma, according to the release.

Specialty contact lens fits are available to provide the clearest and most comfortable vision for people with high prescriptions, high astigmatism or corneal conditions such as keratoconus.

The business also will offer myopia control for children.

The office also will carry a variety of independent eyeglass frame lines.

“We believe that our patients deserve the type of care that we would provide to our own family members,” WingYin Durias said in the release. “It is our priority to help patients be proactive with their eye health. Preventing eye disease will allow our patients to live life clearly and comfortably for years to come.”

More information is available online at www.sighttoseeoptometry.com or by calling 630-326-4417.