Kane County offers Stop the Bleed first-aid training sessions in May

The Kane County Health Department will lead two Stop the Bleed classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 1 and 15 at the Health Department at 1240 N Highland Ave. in Aurora. (Photo Provided by the Kane County Health Department)

As part of National Stop the Bleed Month this May, the Kane County Health Department will host a series of free community training sessions to equip citizens with the skills and confidence needed to save lives in emergency bleeding situations.

The Health Department will lead two classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 1 and May 15 at the Health Department at 1240 N Highland Ave. in Aurora. More dates will be added based on demand, according to a news release from the health department.

Stop the Bleed is a nationwide campaign initiated to address one of the most preventable causes of death: uncontrolled bleeding. Whether caused by a household injury, workplace accident, or severe emergency, knowing how to control bleeding can make the difference between life and death, according to the release.

“Severe bleeding is something that can happen in everyday accidents and emergencies, and having the knowledge and skills to respond quickly can be lifesaving,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the news release. “We encourage Kane County residents to take advantage of these free sessions. The training is simple, it can be learned by anyone, and it can make a crucial difference in an emergency.”

The Stop the Bleed training will be conducted by certified instructors and includes hands-on practice.

Participants will learn how to:

Ensure their own safety and that of the injured person Call for help effectively Identify life-threatening bleeding Apply direct pressure to wounds Use tourniquets Pack wounds to control bleeding

Registration is required and limited spots are available. Those wishing to participate can register here.

This initiative aligns with National Stop the Bleed Month and reflects the Kane County Health Department’s commitment to public health and safety education, according to the release.

“We hope that through these workshops, more residents will feel equipped to assist in potentially life-threatening situations, increasing community resilience and potentially saving lives,” Isaacson said in the release.

For more information on the Stop the Bleed program or other public health trainings and programs, visit: kanehealth.com