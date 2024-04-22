Genevas City-Wide ABC garage sale this weekend

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a city-wide garage sale in Geneva this weekend from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27. (Sandy Bressner)

A printable map and an online map of participants is available at genevachamber.com. Limited quantities of printed maps can also be picked up at Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St. (during business hours), Geneva Ace Hardware, 617 W. State St., Geneva and Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva.

The 2024 Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale is supported by Chicken Salad Chick.