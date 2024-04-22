Association for Individual Development to host Summer Stroll & Roll event in Geneva

Association for Individual Development will host their Summer Stroll & Roll event for individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at Peck Farm Park. (Provided by AID)

Association for Individual Development (AID) will be hosting its third annual Summer Stroll & Roll event at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

Proceeds from the event will support AID services for individuals with developmental, behavioral and crisis needs in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, McHenry and suburban Cook County communities, according to a news release from AID.

Participants who register for the event will receive an official “AID Stroll & Roll” event t-shirt, complimentary breakfast refreshments and enjoy a relaxing stroll around Peck Farm Park, according to the release.

The event will also feature various booths where attendees can learn more about AID programs and listen to stories from individuals and families who have benefited from AID services, according to the release.

Peck Farm Park is located at 4038 Kaneville Road.

To register for the Summer Stroll & Roll or to find out more information about the event, visit aidcares.org/summer.

Learn more about AID’s work by visiting their website at AIDcares.org.