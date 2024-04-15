St. Charles Public Library to host Latin and South American cuisine demonstration

The executive director of the La Grange Park Public Library has been hired as the new director of the St. Charles Public Library. (Sandy Bressner)

Chef Susan Maddox will share her passion for cooking in a “Latin & South American Cuisine” culinary demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the St. Charles Public Library.

“Latin & South American Cuisine” is a culinary exploration that celebrates the flavors of the Latin and South American regions. Each country contributes its unique ingredients, cultural influences and cooking techniques to create a cuisine.

Maddox has been a chef for over 25 years with culinary experience and training from country clubs, corporations and restaurants. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the culinary arts program at the College of DuPage.

Samples and recipes will be available. Registration is required for this event. To register, call 630-584-0076 or visit scpld.libnet.info/event/9998728. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.