Registration open for Geneva Women’s Club’s Golf Fore Charity

Geneva Women’s Club’s annual golf outing will be held June 3 at The Hawk Country Club in St. Charles. (Photo provided)

Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are now available for Geneva Women’s Club’s (GWC) third annual golf outing titled “Golf Fore Charity.”

This year’s event will begin at noon June 3 at The Hawk Country Club in St. Charles.

“Golf Fore Charity” supports eight core charities: CASA Kane County, Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Lazarus House, Mutual Ground, TriCity Family Services, Tri City Health Partnership, Living Well Cancer Resource Center and Geneva District 304 Schools, according to a release annoucing the event. Last year, GWC raised over $48,000 for these charities.

Registration is limited to 92 golfers. Early registration is open until April 30. Tickets are $175 per golfer or $700 for four. Tickets include 18 holes of golf “best ball scramble style” at the private Hawk Country Club course cart and a box lunch, according to the release.

For those who may not be interested in golf, the 19th hole after party will be available starting 4 p.m. for $40, which includes appetizers, a buffet, a dessert table and a cash bar.

A variety of sponsorships are available beginning at $250 hole sponsors and reaching $2,000 Platinum Sponsors. They include various types of signage, website presence and recognition. GWC also welcomes donations of goods and/or services.

The day of the event will include a silent auction and a raffle with the opportunity to win a Yeti cooler filled with alcohol. Raffle tickets are 1 for $10 or 3 for $25, according to the release.

Businesses in the Geneva area are encouraged to sponsor the event. If interested, email Betsy Adamowski at betsyadamowski@gmail.com or Barb Siegman at siegmann@att.net.

For more information on GWC, visit genevawomensclub.org. To learn more about “Golf Fore Charity,” go to genevawomensclub.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=456228&item_id=2194083.