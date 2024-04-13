Softball: St. Charles East tops Glenbard North in tight DuKane Conference opener

CAROL STREAM – Seeing a lot of hits and runs in softball is always exciting. But sometimes it doesn’t take much to win a game.

Case in point, the St. Charles East squad on Friday afternoon.

Addison Wolf’s groundout in the top of the eighth inning scored the game’s first and only run with the Saints prevailing over host Glenbard North 1-0 in the DuKane Conference opener for both teams.

“I struggled through the whole game. I just wanted to put something in play to help and fortunately the bases were loaded,” Wolf said.

St. Charles East (7-3 overall) finished with five hits, with two coming in the eighth. Sam Gaca, who would be brought home on Wolf’s groundout to first, led off the inning with a single to left. Katie Morgan immediately followed with a single to center.

“We got clutch hitting. It was a bigger [strike] zone. [Wolf] had two strikes on her and got the run in late in the game. Everyone adjusted and that was good,” St. Charles East coach Jarod Gutesha said.

Gaca led the Saints’ hitting with three hits, including a double to left field in the first.

It was a strong day for winning pitcher Grace Hautzinger, who threw a four-hit complete game shutout with nine strikeouts. She struck out four of the final five batters she faced.

Hautzinger said she knew she had to be at her best, especially late in the game.

“I knew I had to bear down and throw hard,” Hautzinger said.

Glenbard North, meanwhile, stood at 3-4 after the game. Tru Medina led Panthers with two singles. Teammates Ava Kozlovsky and Alexis Frcek each had a hit.

Starting pitcher Avery Miller had a strong performance, striking out 10.

“It was a great overall battle,” Panthers coach Josh Sanew said. “When you face good pitching like we did today and in conference, you have to put the runs up and be better at base running.”

After Saturday’s nonconference play, both teams return to DuKane action on Monday with Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South and St. Charles East hosting Wheaton North.