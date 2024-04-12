Waubonsee Community College’s Hope the comfort dog sworn in for duty

Hope, Waubonsee Community College’s first-ever K-9 comfort dog, is a 6-year-old specially trained Golden Retriever. She is teamed up with her Handler Officer Danny Ramirez, a trained member of the IL Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T). (Provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Hope, Waubonsee Community College’s first-ever K-9 comfort dog, was officially sworn in at a ceremony on the Sugar Grove campus Wednesday, April 10.

The ceremony was attended by college staff, administrators, faculty members, and students, highlighting the widespread support and enthusiasm for this innovative initiative, according to a news release from WCC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hope as the newest member of our Waubonsee family,” Chief J.C. Paez, campus police, said in the release. “As our first-ever comfort dog, Hope embodies our commitment to promoting mental health and well-being on campus. We believe that Hope will play a crucial role in creating a supportive and nurturing environment where all members of our Waubonsee community feel valued and supported,” Paez said in the release.

Hope is a 6-year-old specially trained Golden Retriever that offers emotional support to help people cope with difficult situations, reduce anxiety, and stress, and improve their overall well-being and emotional resilience. She is teamed up with her Handler Officer, Danny Ramirez, a trained member of the IL Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T), according to the release.

“I am excited about the unique role Hope will play on campus,” Officer Ramirez said in the release. “I’m honored to be part of this program and excited to see the positive difference Hope will make in the lives of those on campus.”

Ramirez is donating his time and resources to provide this opportunity to Waubonsee students, staff, and faculty, according to the release. Working together, their goal is to have a positive impact on the Waubonsee community.