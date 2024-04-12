Man dies following crash on Route 64 in St. Charles Township

A man is dead after a head-on crash with a utility pole near the intersection of Route 64 and Anderson Road in St. Charles Township on Friday. April 12. (Staff)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A man is dead following a crash early Friday morning in St. Charles Township.

Alexander Enskat, 31, of St. Charles died after a head-on crash with a utility pole near the intersection of Route 64 and Anderson Road, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in to the sheriff’s office at approximately 1:31 a.m.

Enskat was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a red 2007 Mercedes-Benz C280, which was found facing eastbound in the north ditch. The vehicle had significant front-end damage, according to the release.

Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 64, just east of Anderson Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole, according to the release.

Speed appears to have played a factor in the crash. The speed limit for that location is 55 miles per hour. Airbags were deployed and the driver appeared to be wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to the release.

The Elburn Fire Department, Kane County Office of Emergency Management, ComEd, Kane County Drone Team, the Kane County Coroner’s Office, Accurate Towing, and the Illinois Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.