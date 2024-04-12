Kane County judge finds ex-Elburn firefighter guilty in payroll theft

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A former lieutenant firefighter with the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District was found guilty of 13 counts of felony theft and six misdemeanor counts, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Kane County Associate Judge David Kliment found Greg M. Algrim, 47, guilty Tuesday following a bench trial.

Algrim, who was accused of stealing more than $17,000 in fraudulent overtime hours, waived his right to a jury trial, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta and Katy Flannagan presented evidence in court, that due to his rank and administrative rights in the department, Algrim had access to a scheduling system where he approved shifts and overtime hours for all employees.

Between August 2019 and September 2021, records show that on multiple occasions, Algrim would log into the system near the payroll initiation date, add and approve unworked overtime hours to his schedule, and then received compensation for those shifts, ultimately stealing a more than $17,000, according to the release from the state’s attorney’s office.

Kilment set May 30 as Algrim’s next court date for motions and sentencing.

The most serious charge against him is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or to up to 48 months of probation.

Twelve Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, for each.

The six Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail or fines up to $2,500, for each.

“The defendant not only took advantage of the fire department, but he used his access to compromise the community’s trust, stealing for his own personal gain,” Busljeta said in the release.

“I am thankful for the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District and the Elburn Police Department for taking the allegations seriously, investigating into the matter, and fighting for the community they swore to serve and protect,” Busljeta said in the release.

Elburn Village Attorney Shawn Flaherty had said at the time of Algrim’s arrest in 2022, that the theft was discovered during a routine payroll exam in 2021. Algrim later resigned on Nov. 24, 2021, records show.