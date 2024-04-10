Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Alli Saviano, senior, girls soccer

St. Charles East’s Alli Saviano goes after the ball during a Class 3A West Chicago semifinal win over Batavia during the 2023 season. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Name: Alli Saviano

School: St. Charles East, senior

Sport: Girls soccer

Why she was selected: In two games played last week, Saviano had three goals and six assists and helped the Saints to consecutive 9-0 victories.

Saviano was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How did you feel coming off your performances from last week?

“It felt really good. I was happy the team was able to capitalize on so many chances and make all the right runs during both games. It was fun connecting with some of the freshmen and watching some of them score their first varsity goals, and hopefully our underclassmen gain more confidence and we can continue to get others on the stat sheet as well.”

Your coach, Vince DiNuzzo, described the team as young early on, with lots of underclassmen lining the roster. How do you feel they’ve done so far this season?

“I think we had a little bit of a slow start. Many of us had never played with each other and obviously there is a big age gap with some of our starters, but I think they’ve meshed together very well in just a few games. I think they’ve picked up the pace very well and I’m really proud of all of them. I think they’re doing very good, and I wouldn’t want to play with any other group of freshmen.”

The Saints outscored their opponents 18-0 over the past week. How much confidence does those wins give the team, especially as you get further into conference play?

“Between the 18 goals this week and the good energy circling the team, I hope the team can just channel that energy into next week and upcoming games. I think our underclassmen are a lot more confident and we’re a lot more confident up top and yeah, I’m just really excited for our next couple conference games.”

You currently lead the team in assists with 10. As a captain, how do you hope your style of play will help influence the team in future games?

“I hope I can just continue to facilitate our attack and provide as many players with as many scoring opportunities as possible. I think it’s very important that everyone scores, especially since we have a really good group of girls.”

You’re committed to play soccer at Southeast Missouri State next season. What drew you to play with them?

“I was already familiar with the Ohio Valley Conference and some of the teams because one of my close friends played soccer in the conference, so I already knew the school. But I think just like everyone else’s recruiting process, you’re reaching out to as many coaches as possible trying to figure out what place is going to become your new home. And connecting with coach Heather Nelson, I just felt a sense of it being a second home and that I would be able to fit in with that group of girls. And they have a lot of the same values I have.”

Do you have a certain pre-game routine that you follow?

“I have had this one superstition since freshman year where I have to put my right sock on before my left. And then I also started listening to music while doing my hair before games, so that’s added to the long list of pre-game rituals. Usually I like to eat pasta four hours before kickoff, and then a peanut butter and jelly sandwich like an hour before warmups.

What are your favorite things to do outside of soccer?

“I would say my second favorite thing to do is workout. But outside of that, I like to listen to music, babysit, or take my dogs on walks.”

What would you say is your favorite movie?

“I love most action movies, but my favorite is the John Wick series, especially the first one.”