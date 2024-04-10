Grace Hautzinger’s one-hitter leads St. Charles East win: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Charles East 3, Burlington Central 0

Grace Hautzinger struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for the Saints. At the plate, Katie Morgan was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Aurora Central Catholic 9, De La Salle 5

Kate Gambro went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Amelia Lohrey went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Maddy Torrance 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Chargers. Winning pitcher Corina Miller struck out five over four innings.

BASEBALL

Mount Carmel 12, Aurora Central Catholic 5

Raul Gomez went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Brodie Curry went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Carson Bailey 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Chargers.

Cary-Grove 9, Burlington Central 1

Brady Gilroy was 2 for 3 for the Rockets.