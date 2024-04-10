Geneva Chamber: Time to spring clean

Do you have unwanted items in your basement? Does your garage resemble a retail bike shop? Is the pile of “haven’t been worn in years” clothes taking over your closet? Yes to any of these questions should count as a red flag to have a garage sale – and soon.

Lucky for you, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce is hosting a City-Wide Garage Sale on April 26 and 27. We will do all the advertising, marketing, signage and even put a map online with participating addresses highlighted. You keep all your profits. Registration is $35 to have your address listed on our online map. Download the form by April 19 at www.genevachamber.com.

Time to caffeinate

The Coffee Crawl is April 20. More than 20 businesses will be providing coffee-inspired drinks (you must be 21 or older to try the ones with a kick). The event sells out fast. If tickets remain, visit genevachamber.com and grab a few for you and your friends.

Time to say goodbye

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you April 30 will be my last day at the Geneva Chamber.

Fifteen years ago, I started working at a business that created magic in Geneva for residents, visitors and businesses. I am so proud to have been part of it for more than a decade. Working with amazing women who I now call lifelong friends, meeting our remarkable Chamber members, collaborating with our partners – the city, park district, school district, library and history museum – and, the best perk, being a cheerleader for my hometown Geneva. Every one of those things has been a privilege.

My husband and our two golden retrievers will be embarking on part two of our life as we prepare to move to be close to our daughter. You still will see me around in the next few months. We are not hitting the road right away.

Thank you for reading my column and hopefully garnering some information about what is happening here. Living in Geneva for more than 50 years, I have seen many changes, but each business and resident has made Geneva the place I am proud to call home and even more honored to let all know how special it is to shop, eat, drink, stay and play here.

Don’t go changin’ (too much) GENEVA!

Time to say hello

The new communications director for the Chamber is Johanna Patterson.

Johanna has lived in Geneva her entire life and I don’t think there is anybody who loves the festivals, events and Geneva more than her. She will be a great fit and asset to the Chamber. I am sure her column will be just as informative, with a bit of humor. Stop by and say hi and welcome Johanna to the Geneva Chamber.

• Laura Rush is the communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.