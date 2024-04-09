Payton powers Burlington Central baseball to fourth straight win: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 12, Dundee-Crown 2: The Rockets powered their way to a 12-2 victory in Carpentersville on the backs of great hitting and solid pitching.

Leading the offense was AJ Payton, who went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs on the day. Jake Johnson and Michael Person also had multi-RBI days, with both driving in two. Chase Powrozek, Solomon Her and Connor Finn each also recorded an RBI.

Brady Gilroy got the win on the mound for the Rockets (6-2, 2-0 Fox Valley Conference). In 3 1/3 innings of work, he gave up four hits and one earned run and struck out eight batters. He also went 3 for 4 with a double and scored three runs.

St. Laurence 20, Aurora Central Catholic 2: Aurora Central Catholic lost its third straight game after falling to St. Laurence 20-2 in Burbank.

The Chargers moved to 6-5 with the loss. Carson Bailey drove in both of the Chargers’ runs and went 1-2 at the plate.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 17, Boylan Catholic 7: Burlington Central moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Boylan Catholic in Rockford.

Tanner Rosborough led the onslaught with four goals in the game. Braden LeFleur and Parker Auxier both had a hat trick, and Gavin Hayes, Logan Nuzzo and Joey Kowall each had two goals on the day. Aidan Nuno also added a defensive pole goal for the Rockets.