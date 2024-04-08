Kane Health Department applauds Aurora Farmer’s Market for restricting vaping

“We know that the nicotine in most vapes is powerfully addictive, and that the flavors in vapes can cause lung irritation,” said Michael Isaacson, Kane County Health Department executive director. (AP photo)

The Aurora Farmer’s Market has updated its policies for the 2024 season, and the use of cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes, and any other electronic smoking device is now prohibited on market grounds, an action that is drawing praise from the Kane County Health Department.

Secondhand aerosol exhaled from e-cigarettes generally contains less toxins than the secondhand smoke from tobacco products, it may still expose others to the harmful contaminants that most e-cigarette liquids contain, like nicotine, heavy metals, ultrafine particulates, volatile organic compounds and other toxins, according to a news release from the health department.

“We know that the nicotine in most vapes is powerfully addictive, and that the flavors in vapes can cause lung irritation,” Michael Isaacson, KCHD executive director, stated in the release. “We commend the Aurora Farmer’s Market for providing smoke and vape-free outdoor events.”

The Aurora Farmer’s Market begins its 113th season on June 1 and operates on Saturdays from 8 a.m. am –noon at 65 S. Water St., and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1999 W. Galena Blvd.

The KCHD Tobacco Control and Prevention Program staff works with schools, healthcare providers, businesses, and other groups to eliminate secondhand smoke exposure, promote compliance with the Smoke-Free Illinois Act, prevent tobacco initiation among youth, promote quitting tobacco use among adults and youth, and reduce the environmental impacts of tobacco products. Learn more: https://www.kanehealth.com/Pages/Tobacco-and-Vap