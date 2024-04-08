Kane County Forest Preserve to host dragonfly exploration

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host an educational exploration on dragonfly migration from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Pingree Grove Forest Preserve.

The exploration will cover how and why various members of the Family Odonata travel different distances as the seasons change. Attendees will also walk a popular dragonfly habitat in search of early dragonfly arrivals in the region, according to a press release.

This free program is for all ages. Advance registration is required. To register, visit www.kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

Pingree Grove Forest Preserve is located at 14N187 Route 20 in Pingree Grove. To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County programs, visit www.kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.