Geneva woman dies following crash in Sugar Grove Township

A Geneva woman has died from injuries she suffered in a Thursday, April 4 crash in Sugar Grove Township.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 8 a.m. April 4 near the 42W300 block of Ke De Ka Road in Sugar Grove Township. Upon arrival, they found two people in a gray 2014 Honda Civic, one being a woman in the front seat passenger, according to the sheriff’s office.

The passenger later was identified as 20-year-old Sandra Sanchez of Geneva.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old from Batavia, was driving west on Ke De Ka Road, when the vehicle’s passenger-side tires went off the roadway and onto the shoulder at a curve, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver tried to correct the vehicle, but it continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole near the front passenger side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanchez was initially taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora in stable but in critical condition with multiple traumatic injuries. She was ultimately taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for further care, according to the sheriff’s office.

She succumbed to her injuries Sunday evening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.