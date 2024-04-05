Batavia Mothers’ Club Fox Trot 5K/10K will return for 22nd year

The Batavia Mothers’ Club Foundation will host the 22nd annual Fox Trot 5K and 10K race on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Batavia Riverwalk, Island Avenue and Houston Street in downtown Batavia. (Photo provided)

The Batavia Mothers’ Club Foundation will host the 22nd annual Fox Trot 5K and 10K race on Saturday, April 27 at the Batavia Riverwalk, Island Avenue and Houston Street in downtown Batavia.

Both the 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m. and feature courses along the beautiful Fox River. Following the race is an award presentation for the winners of both races, according to a news release.

The Fox Trot features two non-competitive races designed especially for children. The Junior Jog, for children in preschool through first grade, is approximately quarter-mile long. Second through fifth graders are encouraged to try the 1-mile Youth Run. The kids’ events begin at approximately 8:45 a.m., but all are welcome to partake in the pre-race events, which will include a group stretch, according to the news release.

Pre-registration for all events is encouraged. The pre-registration cost for the 5K is $40 per runner and the pre-registration cost for the 10K is $45 per runner, according to the release. There is no charge for either of the kids’ fun runs, but a donation of $10 per child is suggested.

Funds raised through this event will support local charities in the Fox Valley area, as well as Batavia schools, according to the release.

Visit the FoxTrot website at bataviamothersclub.org/events/fox-trot-run-walk/ to register or find more information. In-person registration will also be accepted on race day from 6:30 - 7:40 a.m. just outside the Peg Bond Center. Registration fees after April 1 will be $45 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K.