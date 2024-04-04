Geneva police to hold prescription drug take-back program

The Geneva Police Department will collect expired or unwanted prescription medications as part of the National Drug Take-Back Day. Empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain personal information should not be turned in.

The Geneva Police Department will work with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to collect expired or unwanted prescription medications as part of the National Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, anyone can turn in their medications at the front desk of the police department at 20 Police Plaza.

The collection will accept the following medications:

Prescription medications

Medication samples

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Pet medications

Non-controlled DEA drugs

The collection will not accept any of the following:

Ointments

Illegal substances/narcotics

Thermometers

IV bags

Sharps/needles

Bloody or infectious waste

Empty containers.

Pills should be removed from their original container and poured directly into a plastic bag. Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic but should be taken out of their boxes, according to the release from Geneva police. Liquids will only be collected if properly sealed in their original container.

Empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain personal information should not be turned in, according to the release.

The collection service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. After 2 p.m. April 27, the Police Department will revert to its current practice of accepting unused medication from Geneva residents only, according to the release.

This initiative was started in 2010 with the aim of providing a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. Medications should not be flushed down the toilet or sink, as they could end up in local drinking water supplies.

Turning in old medications prevents pill abuse and theft, and rids homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to police.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, visit the DEA’s website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.