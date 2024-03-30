Kane County forest preserves to host summer camps for variety of ages

The Fabyan Windmill, located at the Fabyan Forest Preserve near Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is a list of 2024 summer camps provided by the Kane County Forest Preserve District:

Each summer camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon for five days and costs $149 per child. Camps will include woodland exploration, skill building activities and more. Naturalists will lead activities, games, hikes and nature-based crafts will be provided based on daily nature themes.

Camps for children entering grades first through fifth:

Summer Unplugged: Children have the opportunity to attend Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls from June 10-14. This camp is located at 40W095 Freeman Road in Gilberts.

Nature-Built Games: Children have the opportunity to attend Creek Bend Nature Center/LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve from June 17-21. This site is located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

Tracking & Survival: Children have the opportunity to attend Oakhurst Forest Preserve from June 24- 28. This forest preserve is located at 1680 Fifth Ave. in Aurora.

A River Runs Through It: Children have the opportunity to attend Fabyan Forest Preserve from July 8 -12. This forest preserve is located at 1925 Batavia Ave. in Geneva.

Circles of Life: Children have the opportunity to attend Johnson’s Mound Forest preserve from July 15-19. This forest preserve is located at 41W600 Hughes Road in Elburn.

Camp for children entering grades fifth through eighth:

Mad Science: Children have the opportunity to attend Creek Bend Nature Center/LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve from July 22-26. This site is located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

More information on Kane County summer camps can be found at kaneforest.com/public-nature-programs?tab=57.

To register, go to kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. Detailed camp information will be provided upon registration.