March 30, 2024
Shaw Local
Kane County forest preserves to host summer camps for variety of ages

By Shaw Local News Network
The Fabyan Windmill, located at the Fabyan Forest Preserve near Geneva.

Here is a list of 2024 summer camps provided by the Kane County Forest Preserve District:

Each summer camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon for five days and costs $149 per child. Camps will include woodland exploration, skill building activities and more. Naturalists will lead activities, games, hikes and nature-based crafts will be provided based on daily nature themes.

Camps for children entering grades first through fifth:

Summer Unplugged: Children have the opportunity to attend Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls from June 10-14. This camp is located at 40W095 Freeman Road in Gilberts.

Nature-Built Games: Children have the opportunity to attend Creek Bend Nature Center/LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve from June 17-21. This site is located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

Tracking & Survival: Children have the opportunity to attend Oakhurst Forest Preserve from June 24- 28. This forest preserve is located at 1680 Fifth Ave. in Aurora.

A River Runs Through It: Children have the opportunity to attend Fabyan Forest Preserve from July 8 -12. This forest preserve is located at 1925 Batavia Ave. in Geneva.

Circles of Life: Children have the opportunity to attend Johnson’s Mound Forest preserve from July 15-19. This forest preserve is located at 41W600 Hughes Road in Elburn.

Camp for children entering grades fifth through eighth:

Mad Science: Children have the opportunity to attend Creek Bend Nature Center/LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve from July 22-26. This site is located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

More information on Kane County summer camps can be found at kaneforest.com/public-nature-programs?tab=57.

To register, go to kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. Detailed camp information will be provided upon registration.

Kane County