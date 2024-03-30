Early registration for Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale ends April 4

Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale April 26 and April 27. Early registration for the sale closes April 4. (Sandy Bressner)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will host the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26-27 in Geneva.

Participants will have their address and key items listed on a map to be distributed to key locations in town and posted on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website. Participants will also receive a garage sale sign to post near their home.

Geneva Chamber will do all the advertising, marketing, printing and distributing of material. Participants will retain all profits made.

For community members to participate in the Citywide Garage Sale and have their Geneva location listed on the printed and online map, they must register by Thursday, April 4 for $30 at genevachamber.com. The listing is under Highlights on the home page.

Those interested can also print out a registration form or pick one up at the Chamber’s office if they wish to pay by cash/check. Checks must be made payable to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. The office is located at 8 S. Third St.

After April 4, the cost to register is $35.