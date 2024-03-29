Kane County officials discuss criminal justice at Aurora University

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain addresses Aurora University students Monday morning. Background (from left) are State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Brandon Kooi, criminal justice professor, who moderated the session. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser presented at Aurora University in March to discuss their roles in the criminal justice system.

The presentation took place in Aurora University’s banquet hall.

About 100 AU social work and criminal justice students attended. Brandon Kooi, criminal justice professor, moderated the session.

“We appreciate Sheriff Hain and State’s Attorney Mosser coming to campus to meet with our criminal justice and social work students,” Kooi said in a news release. “They have both demonstrated innovative leadership to impact community safety through fiscally sound strategies.”

Mosser is up for reelection and is an adjunct faculty member in AU’s Plus One criminal justice Master’s degree program. He teaches a course on ethics.