Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: David Valkanov, Kaneland, track and field, senior

Kaneland’s David Valkanov takes fifth just ahead of teammate Evan Nosek in the 2023 Class 2A 3200 Meter State Finals in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Name: David Valkanov

School: Kaneland, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: At the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships on Saturday in Bloomington, Valkanov won the boys 3,200-meter race after finishing in 9 minutes, 10.89 seconds.

Valkanov was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

What got you into distance running?

Valkanov: It mainly all started in middle school where I had no decision on what sport to do, so I just decided to try it and from there I started training. I wasn’t really into it my freshman and sophomore years. It was just sort of a “I was just there” sport. But then I really focused on enjoying it my junior year, and this is where I’m at now.

What keeps you going with the sport?

Valkanov: I guess the motivation comes from seeing my times and personal records drop. It just keeps me motivated to keep pushing for more and more. And also my coaches and teammates for just believing in me. That just keeps me motivated and they push me to do my best.

Take me through the 3,200-meter race. What was your strategy to win the race?

Valkanov: My strategy was to mainly stay behind the second-place man. I was just waiting for a kick and in the last 300 meters, I did my research on the athlete and figured out a plan on when to kick and when to push to make sure I got a PR.

How much confidence does this give you for the upcoming outdoor season?

Valkanov: It just gives me more motivation to keep pushing, and knowing I could progress more and hopefully get a sub-nine minute race while training harder.

You entered the meet with the school record in the 1,600-meter indoor race with a time of 4:21.47, but your teammate, junior Evan Nosek, beat your record with a 4:21.20. How did it make you feel, and what would you say your relationship with him is like?

Valkanov: I’m not too mad. It just boosts our confidence and motivation. Me and him are basically like brothers. We’re always together, we always discipline ourselves. We’re literally the perfect package. I mean, we both always go out and go do our best in races and practice. And when one of us doesn’t want to do it, we always call each other out and say ‘hey, we need to do this.’ We just push each other to the max. He’s just an amazing athlete to be with. In the end, I was more happy that he broke it because it shows what he can do.

What’s your go-to pre race meal?

Valkanov: My pre-race meal is probably a bagel with peanut butter, banana and honey, all smashed together as a sandwich.”

What are some of your favorite things to do when you’re not running?

Valkanov: That’s pretty hard because that’s literally what I’ve been doing all day. I guess sleeping and hopping on Snapchat.