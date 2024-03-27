Geneva police host free seminar to curb financial fraud

In 2022, there were over 88,000 complaints for fraud against people ages 60 and older. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GENEVA – Geneva police will host a free seminar to help families protect themselves against financial fraud at 4:30 p.m. April 23 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., officials announced in a news release.

Financial scammers are always looking to make a quick buck and focus their efforts on senior citizens who may be unsuspecting of their illegal tactics, according to the release.

In 2022, there were more than 88,000 complaints for fraud against people ages 60 and older resulting in a total loss of $3.1 billion across the U.S.

The event is geared toward seniors, but the educational tools are important for people of all ages, according to the release.

Senior Care Officers Tony Duncan and Kaley Smith will lead the seminar focusing on financial scam prevention, education and warning signs.

Duncan and Smith will answer audience questions following the presentation.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Registration via the Geneva Library’s website at gpld.org is recommended but not required.

The Geneva Police Department hopes this seminar serves as an important reminder for people to protect themselves and their loved ones from financial fraud, according to the release.