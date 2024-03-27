CASA Kane County to host courthouse event for Child Abuse Prevention Month

A group of about 50 people stand together at CASA Kane County's annual HATCH event. One of the largest CASA organizations in Illinois based on the number of children served, CASA Kane County works proactively to protect and advocate for 100 percent of the children who have been in abuse or neglect situations originating in Kane County. (Provided by CASA Kane County)

In honor of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Kane County will host its annual Hands Around the Court House (HATCH) event.

CASA Kane County is a Guardian ad Litem, nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for children in abuse and/or neglect cases within the Juvenile Court system. The organization’s volunteers are sworn in as officers of the court — Guardians ad Litem — and are often the first people the juvenile court judge wants to hear from regarding the well-being of the children, according to a press release.

The event will take place noon April 4 at the Kane County Courthouse located at 100 S. Third St. The event is free to attend and will consist of remarks spoken by Chief Judge Robert Villa, CASA Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula and other community members.

Yard signs will be available at the event to take and post on homes or businesses, along with information regarding CASA and how the community can help prevent child abuse and neglect in Kane County.

The event will end with participants joining hands for a moment of silence to acknowledge local victims of child abuse and neglect. There will also be photo opportunities available to the local media.

According to Di Ciaula in a press release, “We could not do this critical work without our dedicated volunteers, our loyal supporters and our community partners and friends. We need all of you—and more—to join us in our important journey to protect children by providing a caring, trusted adult who is a constant in their lives and gives them encouragement, support, and most importantly—hope! We ask anyone interested in supporting children, to take the time to learn more about getting involved with CASA Kane County and joining us at this meaningful community event.”

More information on CASA Kane County and how to become a CASA/GAL volunteer can be found at https://casakanecounty.org/. To report abuse and/or neglect, call 1-800-25-ABUSE.