Batavia man dies in crash

BATAVIA – A 35-year-old Batavia man was killed in a single vehicle crash late Tuesday, Batavia police announced in a news release.

About 9:45 p.m., police were called to a vehicle that had struck a tree at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Route 31.

The single occupant, Robert Foley, had to be extricated and needed lifesaving measures, according to the release.

Foley was pronounced dead after being taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling east on West Fabyan

Parkway approaching Route 31 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the release.

Batavia police are continuing its investigation of the crash.