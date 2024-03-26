St. Charles community clean up dates scheduled

During annual Community Clean Up days in St. Charles, ttems must be placed on the curb before 7 a.m. to ensure pickup by Lakeshore Recycling Systems. (Steve Bittinger)

The City of St. Charles will host its annual community clean up program (formerly Spring Clean Up), when residents can place their unwanted items at the curb for collection.

Items will be collected on April 27 for residents on the east side of the river and on May 4 for residents west of the river. The collection service is only for residents within St. Charles city limits.

Items must be placed on the curb before 7 a.m. to ensure pickup by Lakeshore Recycling Systems. Items should not be placed in the street, or put to the curb more than 48 hours before the collection.

Residents wishing to keep the containers used to hold unwanted items should mark them “Do not throw can away.” Rugs and carpet should be rolled, bound and cut into segments shorter than five feet.

Once collection crews have passed through an area they will not come back and collected items cannot be retrieved.

The following items are prohibited from Community Clean Up and will not be collected:

Items weighing more than 50 lbs.

Items longer than 5 feet in length

Electronics

Large home appliances

Loose batteries

Household hazardous waste (paints, solvents, auto fluids, pesticides, etc.)

Devices containing mercury (thermostats, thermometers, etc.)

Fluorescent bulbs

Liquids and gases (no propane tanks, fire extinguishers)

Contractor construction debris (doors, windows, large amounts of lumber, masonry products, drywall, siding, roofing)

Tires

Yard waste (grass, leaves, brush, garden waste, rocks)

Household refuse normally collected each week

Visit the Kane County Recycles website at www.countyofkane.org/Recycling for more information on how to properly dispose of unacceptable items.

For more information about Community Clean Up, contact the Public Works Department at 630-377-4405 or email pw@stcharlesil.gov.