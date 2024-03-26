Geneva Women in Business to feature AI consultant at April luncheon

The GWIB will feature Dr. Jean Hess, a certified artificial intelligence (AI) consultant, at their upcoming April luncheon occurring 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 16 at Enticing Cuisine in Batavia. (Provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Women in Business (GWIB) April luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 16 will feature Dr. Jean Hess, a certified artificial intelligence (AI) consultant, as the presenting speaker.

The luncheon will take place at Enticing Cuisine located at 1117 N. Washington Ave. in Batavia.

Attendees can expect to take away valuable tips, tricks and AI-powered apps tailored for small businesses to save time and boost efficiency, as well as discover how AI can streamline workflows, jumpstart creativity and increase innovation, according to a press release.

Literacy Volunteers of Fox Valley will be the non-profit beneficiary of the April Chance for Charity raffle.

The remaining 2024 GWIB event calendar will include luncheons in July, September and the Holiday Luncheon in December. GWIB will also be hosting the 2nd Annual Casino Night in November.

To register for the April GWIB luncheon, or for more information on future events and joining the Geneva Chamber, visit genevachamber.com/geneva-women-in-business or contact the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.