Pet boutique CāDō & Company now open in downtown Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for new pet lovers’ boutique CāDō & Company on March 21, 2024, at 103 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. (Photo Provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

New pet lovers’ boutique CāDō & Company is now open in downtown Batavia offering products for cat and dog lovers to celebrate the love they have for their pets.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the boutique at 103 E. Wilson St. on March 21.

According to a March 22 news release from the Chamber, owners of CāDō & Company Andy Wood and Andy Guerrette are committed to only sourcing from reputable businesses and artisans whose products are of the highest quality.

Products offered include apparel for people, dogs, and cats, pet treats, household items, home décor, artwork and books. They also offer cards, games, and plenty of gifts for the dog and cat lovers.

The shop’s mission is to provide high-quality, upscale products to improve the lives of cherished pets as well as those who love them, according to the release.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault, other Chamber ambassadors, fellow business owners, and friends were among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting,.

More information about CāDō & Company can be found on the website cadoandcompany.com, their Facebook page or Instagram. Contact owner Andy Wood at 331-334-8024 or email info@cadoandcompany.com.