St. Charles Park District: Get fit for summer at Norris Recreation Center

Summer is only a season away. For those looking to tone up in time, the Norris Recreation Center has a number of programs, including new offerings, to do just that.

New to the St. Charles Park District facility is Glory Days, which focuses on small-group training for those who have experience competing during their high school or college years, among others.

“It’s about getting back into the swing of things,” said Dan Charak, membership services supervisor for Norris Recreation Center. “It’s circuit-style training that includes agility exercises and resistance training.”

Glory Days is offered from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays from April 9 to May 2.

Another new program available to the community is Holy H.I.T.T, which also incorporates small group circuit-based training.

“It’s sort of an introduction,” said Charak, adding that it’s a perfect fit for those who want to gain confidence lifting weights.

The program takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays April 23 through May 28.

Bring-A-Friend Weekend takes place Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. Offering a wide range of classes and amenities, Norris Recreation Center is a great place to work out with a friend. Exercise not only takes on a social aspect, but the practice has also been shown to boost motivation as well as the ability to maintain fitness and wellness goals.

Potential members are asked to check in at Guest Services to fill out a tour registration form. Members can bring a maximum of four guests throughout the two-day period.

Those who sign up for Cardio Blast will utilize bands, light weights and a treadmill for a fun, fast-paced workout.

“Cardio Blast will teach people about heart rate and body composition through zone training,” Charak said.

A pre-assessment will help tailor the program for individual participants. Cardio Blast takes place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 30 through June 6.

Featuring new workouts each week, Fit. Fitter. Fittest. brings together calisthenics with bodyweight as well as cardio and strength training to maximize fitness capabilities. The class is offered from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays May 7 through May 28.

All programs are open to those 18 and older.

To learn more, visit norrisrec.org.