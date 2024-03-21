Six unlocked vehicles in Batavia ransacked, burglarized

Batavia police encourage city residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to remove all valuables, including car, house keys and garage door openers. (File photo)

BATAVIA – Six vehicles were reported entered or burglarized overnight from late Tuesday to early Wednesday on the west side of Batavia, police announced in a news release.

Several unlocked vehicles were ransacked and in some cases, valuables were stolen.

Streets involved were:

• 300 block of North Jefferson Street

• 100 block of North Mallory Street

• 0-99 block of South Harrison Street

• 0-99 block of South Jackson Street

• 500 block of First Street.

A caller reported a man about 5-feet-4-inches tall, wearing all black, near their vehicle. The caller went outside to yell at him and he ran into a dark-colored SUV, which drove away, according to the release.

No other identifying information was available, according to the release.

Police are asking all neighbors in the listed areas to check their video surveillance systems for activity that might be related to these cases, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Batavia police at 630-454-2500 and provide it to an officer.

Batavia police encourage city residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to remove all valuables, including car, house keys and garage door openers.