Geneva Public Library to host performance of ‘The Triumph of Artemisia’

Singer/songwriter Linda Marie Smith will perform “The Triumph of Artemisia” at 2 p.m. March 30 at the Geneva Public Library located at 227 S. 7th St.

Smith will perform a multimedia concert experience about the female Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi who forged her way through a male-dominated world of post Renaissance art.

Registration is recommended and can be found at https://gpld.org/event/9725957.

For more information on Smith or to schedule an interview, she can be contacted at 773-320-3424. Her website is lindamsmith.com.

For more information on the event, call the library at 630-232-0780.