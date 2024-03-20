St. Charles East softball hits four homers in win: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Charles East 14, Plainfield Central 6

Samantha Beers, Lexi Majkszak, Katie Morgan and Alyse Price all homered for the Saints, Morgan driving in four runs and scoring twice. Addison Wolf was 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

Aurora Central Catholic 16, Montini 6

Ashley Moore went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple, double, three runs scored and four RBIs, Kate Gambro was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI and Corina Miller was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, and threw six innings in the circle for the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Metea Valley def. St. Charles East 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Alex Temple had nine kills and three digs, Matthew Coker 21 assists, three kills and three blocks, Mason Wise four kills and two digs, Adam Sanchez three kills and three blocks and Adi Nakarani nine digs for the Saints (0-1).

BASEBALL

Aurora Central Catholic 10, West Chicago 9 (8 innings)

Nick Czerak scored the game-winning run on a play at the plate on a ground ball by Carson Bailey, who had a double and three RBIs. Brendan O’Shea struck out four in three innings of relief and Raul Gomez Jr. had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Chargers.

Sycamore 4, Burlington Central 2

Michael Person struck out eight in four innings, allowing zero earned runs on two hits, and went 2-for-4 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs for the Rockets. Sycamore scored three runs in the fifth and went on to the road nonconference win.