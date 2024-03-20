March 19, 2024
Marisela Villegas leading the Democratic race for Kane County recorder

By David Petesch
Marisela Villegas, 31, of Aurora

Marisela Villegas, 31, of Aurora (Photo provided )

Final, unofficial vote totals show Marisela Villegas leading Brenda Rodgers in the race for the Democratic candidate for Kane County recorder, and will likely face incumbent Republican Sandy Wegman in November.

As of 10:11 p.m. on March 19, with all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals showed Villegas with 10,196 votes and Rodgers with 9,784 votes.

Mail-in primary ballots had to be postmarked no later than March 19. Final election results are expected to be certified on April 2.

If certified, Villegas and Wegman will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.

Wegman, who was unopposed on the Republican slate, is seeking reelection for what would be her seventh term as county recorder.

