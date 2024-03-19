Kane state’s attorney, sheriff set to respond to any voting problems

Nick Stefanik of Elburn casts his vote in the General Primary Election at the Town and Country Library polling place in Elburn on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Kane County voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities during today’s primary election should report it to the State’s Attorney’s Office at 630-208-5328 or the Sheriff’s Office at 630-232-6840, officials announced in a news release.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses any possible illegal election activity, such as electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County’s voting precincts is urged to make a complaint.

The election complaint line will be available to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Assistant state’s attorneys will take the complaints about potential violations of state election laws and are prepared to ensure compliance, the release stated.

Voters should note that this complaint line is not for election questions, such as polling times and places.

Voters in need of election information should call the Kane County Clerk’s Election Help Line at 630-232-5990.