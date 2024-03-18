St. Charles River Corridor Foundation and Alter Brewing to host fundraiser

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company for a fundraising event on Wednesday March 27, 2024, to support the foundation’s programs and projects along the Fox River. (Photo provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company for a fundraising event on Wednesday March 27 to support the foundation’s programs and projects along the Fox River.

The community is invited to Alter Brewing at 12 S. First St. to learn more about RCF’s past efforts along the Fox River and raise funds for future efforts. The event will feature a cash bar with craft brews and food provided by Alter Brewing.

One dollar from every adult beverage sold at the all-day event will benefit the foundation. Alter Brewing is open from 4 to 11 p.m. and members of the River Corridor Foundation will gather for an announcement at 5 p.m.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles supports and advocates for projects that will enhance the downtown riverfront environment as a destination for cultural, educational, recreational, and economic opportunities that are accessible to everyone.

For more information about the River Corridor Foundation and the fundraising event, visit their website, @rivercorridorfoundationstcharles on Facebook or @rivercorridorstc on Instagram.