St. Charles schedules spring hydrant flushing

Public Works performs hydrant flushing as part of the regular maintenance to the city’s water distribution system. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The city of St. Charles hydrant flushing begins April 1 and continues through May 3.

Hydrant flushing could temporarily cause water discoloration, even for homes outside the particular flushing area. The discoloration is caused by minerals that get stirred up in the water mains, according to a news release from the city.

Public Works performs hydrant flushing as part of the regular maintenance to the city’s water distribution system. Flushing water through the mains helps reduce mineral build-up and ensures the hydrants are ready for emergency use, according to the release.

The city website has a list of frequently asked questions about hydrant flushing.

St. Charles is divided into zones for hydrant flushing. Main Street (IL Route 64) divides the north/south areas, and the Fox River divides the east/west. Outer Zones: Northwest, Southwest, Northeast, Southeast. Inner Zones: River Valley East and West.

Hydrant flushing schedule:

River Valley East and West: Monday, April 1 - Friday, April 5

Northwest and Southwest: Monday, April 8 - Friday, April 12

Southeast and Southwest: Monday, April 15 - Friday, April 19

Northeast: Monday, April 22 - Friday, May 3

Signs announcing hydrant flushing will be posted in affected neighborhoods. Flushing may start as early as 5 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m.

Water is safe to use and consume during hydrant flushing. However, water may temporarily be rust-colored.

During hydrant flushing, limit water use, if possible. If water appears discolored, wait until flushing has subsided then run the cold water tap in a bathtub or utility sink until it runs clear, or in 10-minute increments, according to the release.

Rust-colored water is safe, but it may stain laundry. If this happens, keep clothes wet and treat them with stain remover, according to the release.

The city offers stain remover at no cost to residents at the Public Works facility located at 1405 S. 7th Ave. and at City Hall’s Reception Desk. City Hall is located at 2 E. Main St.