Geneva police to be servers at Tip-A-Cop event to support Special Olympics

Geneva police officers will be servers at FoxFire restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. March 26 for the Tip-A-Cop event.

The Tip-A-Cop event is one of the fundraising platforms for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which collaborates with officers across the nation to raise money for the Special Olympics, according to a news release.

The restaurant is located at 17 W. State St.

A portion of sales and 100% of donations will go toward Special Olympics Illinois.

To make a reservation, call FoxFire restaurant at 630-232-1369.

For more information, contact Sgt. Mark Russo at 630-232-4736 or mrusso@geneva.il.us.