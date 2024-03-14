St. Charles Park District: Koffee with Kara’s child-centered topics lead to connection

Raising a child is no easy feat. This is something Kara Guizzetti knows beyond the shadow of a doubt.

A mother herself, the early childhood and preschool supervisor for the St. Charles Park District has worked with children, both in and outside the classroom, for 25 years.

The monthly program, Koffee with Kara, will showcase her decades of experience and insight as she sits down with parents, among others, to discuss child-centered topics.

“I want it to be a place for people to come and find their tribe,” said Guizzetti of the program, adding that the one and only prerequisite for attendees is to have a young child in their life.

Though past participants have tended to be parents, Guizzetti happily welcomes grandparents or other caregivers who would like to take advantage of the free resource.

Upcoming topics include Feeling all the Feels on March 21; Child Safety on April 18; and Asthma Awareness Month on May 2.

Purposely informal, the program will find participants sharing in the discussion as much or as little as they wish. Young children are welcome to play—Guizzetti recommends bringing small toys or books to help keep them occupied—while the adults chat.

Of the March program, Guizzetti said, “kids have a lot of feelings. We want to validate their feelings but how do we navigate the tougher things without going overboard or how do we celebrate those great things without going overboard? What about feelings for other people such as compassion, and how can we highlight kindness?”

Those in attendance are invited to share what challenges they might encounter at home as well as any tips or techniques that have proved successful with respect to big emotions.

April’s program about child safety will be largely informed by Guizzetti’s time in the classroom as well as her experience leading CPR and babysitting skills classes.

“I’ll cover things like what does your child need to know and what do you need to talk about,” said Guizzetti, who mentioned essentials like the need for young children to know their parents’ names and how to contact them in case of an emergency. Strategies for discussing stranger danger will also be covered.

May’s program will feature Relief Allergy and Sinus Institute nurse practitioner Natalie Amodeo. An expert in her field, Amodeo will speak to common allergens and ways to mitigate them as well the signs a child exhibits when suffering from allergies or asthma and how to provide relief to anyone who is impacted.

And while Guizzetti hopes the program and its valuable information is beneficial to participants, her single biggest desire is to foster a sense of kinship among those who attend.

“It’s hokey to say, but it really does take a whole village,” she said of raising children. “We need connections. This is about supporting one another.”

Koffee with Kara takes place from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at Pottawatomie Community Center. The program is free though those interested are asked to register in advance.