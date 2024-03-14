Holinger: Are you a dog or a cat? Come on, time to bark or meow!

Having grown up with one until he died at 21 years old, I’m partial to cats.

My adult life, however, has been filled with three terrific dogs – and I loved each one, sobbing at the end of their lives the same way I did when driving home with my father when bringing our cat home from the vet for the last time.

As to whether my personality mirrors canine or feline behavior, well, I’ll let others judge.

I was put in mind of the two dissimilar temperaments when coming across in a biography of Michel de Montaigne selections from an essay by his best friend, Etienne la Boetie, published (clandestinely) in 1577, “The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude.” It reads as if published yesterday.

“… so many men, so many villages, so many cities, so many nations, sometimes suffer under a single tyrant who has no other power than the power they give him; who could do them absolutely no injury unless they preferred to put up with him rather than contradict him ….

“Shall we say that those who serve him are cowardly and faint-hearted? If two, if three, if four, do not defend themselves from the one, we might call that circumstance surprising but nevertheless conceivable. But if a hundred, if a thousand endure the caprice of a single man, should we not rather say that they lack not the courage but the desire to rise against him?

“[T]he inhabitants … bring about their own subjection, since by ceasing to submit they would put an end to their servitude. A people enslaves itself, cuts its own throat, when, having a choice between being vassals and being free men, it deserts its liberties and takes on the yoke, gives consent to its own misery, or, rather, apparently welcomes it.”

Hardly a French scholar, even I recognized the essay is not about a former (or current) political autocrat, but about dogs and their controllers.

Substitute “dogs” for “people” and “inhabitants” in the essay and you’ll get my drift. For whom is more submissive and pliable than your face-licking, ball-retrieving, scrap-scrounging mutt?

Mutts come when called.

Mutts respond to commands, no matter how demeaning (“Go on, boy, fetch!” or “Go on, girl, play with the mountain lion!”).

Mutts eat what they’re fed. Although a cheeseburger may be terrible for their health, it tastes delicious and they don’t have to do a thing to prepare it.

If mutts disregard clearly defined orders, they’re put out, ignored, and/or humiliated until coming around to pay the expected and requisite respect, apology and homage.

Mutts, unashamed of their obsequious, sycophantic behavior, romp happily after the thrown ball, the tossed stick, the rancid bone.

I wonder, however, how much mutts confide to one another when conferring surreptitiously at the dog park. Do they vent? Do they air their contempt? Do they admit in low growls their anxiety, distrust and disgust?

“But Rick,” you ask, “what about cats?”

Oh, insightful reader, thank you for asking!

Cats never put up with vassalage. They’d rather die a noble death before giving into serfdom, before obliging the caprice of a despot. They flick their tails and walk away from his whims, his directives, his false sense of superiority.

And because cats stay true to their independent nature, they don’t need to confess, to complain. They simply curl up in a sunny spot, their conscience clear, until dinner is called, to which they may, or may not, respond.

It’s their choice – no one else’s.

• Rick Holinger has taught English and creative writing on several academic levels. His writing appears in Chicago Quarterly Review, Chautauqua, The Southern Review and elsewhere. His books of poetry, “North of Crivitz,” and essays, “Kangaroo Rabbits and Galvanized Fences,” are available at local bookstores, Amazon or richardholinger.net. Contact him at editorial@kcchronicle.com.